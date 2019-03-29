हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019: Congress' Urmila Matondkar to contest from Mumbai North constituency

Urmila Matondkar to contest from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency on a Congress ticket. 

Lok Sabha election 2019: Congress&#039; Urmila Matondkar to contest from Mumbai North constituency

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-political Urmila Matondkar, who recently joined the Congress party, will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency. 

The decision to field the acclaimed actor from Mumbai North was taken Congress Central Election Committee.

Mumbai North constituency has been a tough nut to crack for Congress. Matondkar will take on sitting BJP MP Gopal Shetty.

Matondkar joined Congress on Wednesday in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi, Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora, party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi and Randeep Surjewala.

"I am grateful to Congress president Rahul ji for the warm welcome. Today is an important day because I am taking my first step in active politics. My personality and thinking is based on Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," she said. "I was always taught the values of freedom, of our constitution and of our democracy.  Today, there are too many questions on the minds of people and it is for this that I have joined politics," she said at the event.

 

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
