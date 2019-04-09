हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Uttarakhand has 88,600 service voters

Service voters include members of Armed Forces of the Union of India, members of Armed Police forces of the States serving outside that state and persons employed under Government of India on posts outside India. Members of India Army, Navy and Air force, Boarder Road Organisation, BSF, ITBP, Assam Rifles, NSG, CRPF, CISF and SSB are eligible to be registered as service voters.

Uttarakhand has over 88 thousand service voters eligible to cast their franchise in Lok Sabha Election 2019. 

Service voter are those who have service qualification. These include member of Armed Forces of the Union of India, members of Armed Police forces of the States serving outside that state and persons employed under Government of India on posts outside India. As per existing arrangements, members of India Army, Navy and Air force, Boarder Road Organisation, BSF, ITBP, Assam Rifles, NSG, CRPF, CISF and SSB are eligible to be registered as service voters.

Out of a total of 16,62,993 service voters this year, Uttarakhand alone has 88,600 – higher than the the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

In 2014, India had 13,27,627 service voters. 

In cases of close contests, service voters play crucial and decisive role, said a release from the Centre. 

“A Service Voter can cast his/her vote by proxy also. They may appoint (By applying to returning officer in Form 13 F available at the website of ECI) any person as his/her proxy to cast vote on his/her behalf in his/her at the polling station. Proxy should be a registered voter of that constituency,” said the release.

A Service Portal has also been created for the help of Service Voters. More information can be obtained from www.servicevoter.nic.in.

