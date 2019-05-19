Lok Sabha election 2019: Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi among early voters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi were among the early voters to have exercised their voting rights on Sunday in the final phase of Lok Sabha election 2019.

UP CM Adityanath voted at polling booth number 246 in Gorakhpur and after casting his vote, he interacted with the media and said that he is "fortunate to be a part of the massive electoral exercise."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exercises his franchise at polling booth no. 246 in Gorakhpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/heXwytEqlY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

"BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will get more than 300 votes in this election. We'll form a government, with the NDA by our side," he added.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was pictured at polling booth number 326 at a school in Raj Bhawan, Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar casts his vote at polling booth number 326 at a school in Raj Bhawan, Patna. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/5OIMZptQnw — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Soon after exercising his vote, Nitish also interacted with the press, where he questioned the long duration of the election process.

Lok Sabha election 2019 happened in seven phases across the country from Aprill 11 to May 19. Sunday marks the last day of polling.

"Elections should not be held over such a long duration, there was a long gap between each phase of voting. I will write to leaders of all parties to build a consensus on this," Nitish stated.

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar: Elections should not be held over such a long duration, there was a long gap between each phase of voting. I will write to leaders of all parties to build a consensus on this. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/Qrh2ocDJpo — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi also exercised his vote early on Sunday morning at booth number 49 in Patna.

#LokSabhaElections2019 : Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi casts his vote at booth number 49 in Patna. pic.twitter.com/Blwg9EThAX — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Polling is underway in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies - Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chandigarh.

Thirteen seats going to poll in Uttar Pradesh are Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj.

Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat, Sasaram, Nalanda and Jehanabad are the eight Lok Sabha constituencies voting in Bihar on Sunday.