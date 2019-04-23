Lok Sabha election campaigning live updates: PM Modi urges all to vote in record numbers

As India goes to vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha election, high-pitched poll campaigns to woo voters across the country continued on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who'll exercise his franchise in Ahmedabad, will hold election rallies in Odisha's Kendrapara and Balasore, and a roadshow in Jharkhand's Lohardagga. He will alos hold a rally in Bengal's Asansol.

BJP national president Amit Shah, who's contesting from Gujarat's Gandhinagar where voting is currently underway, will also cast his vote from Naranpura area in Ahmedabad. He will then head towards Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho to address a rally. Senior party leader Sushma Swaraj will also hold rallies in MP's Bhopal and Raisen. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hold rallies in state's Mahoba and Unnao while Keshav Prasad Maurya will be in Shahjahanpur.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Amethi and Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareilly on Tuesday.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav along with wife Dimple Yadav will hold a rally in UP's Kannauj. Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar will address public meetings in Bihar's Madhubani, Ujiarpur, Begusarai and Munger.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav to hold rallies in Bihar's Darbhanga, Ujiarpur and Begusarai. Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jeetan Ram Manjhi will join Tejashwi in Ujiarpur.

Urging all those voting in today’s Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I’ll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2019

* Nominations to be filed today:

- Former CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat

- Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla to file his nominations from Amritsar. CM Amrinder Singh will accompany him.

- BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri will file his nomination from South Delhi

- Congress' Sheila Dikshit to file her nomination papers from North East Delhi at Nand Nagri

- Congress' Ajay Maken to file nomination

