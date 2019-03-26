हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election: Congress releases list of star campaigners for 1st and 2nd phase from Maharashtra

Cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin too has been included in the list of star campaigners.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are expected to go the extra distance during campaigning for Congress in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 election. The party on Tuesday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the state, for the first and second phase of election, which included national and state leaders who can possibly connect with voters here.

While party president Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead the charge for Congress in Maharashtra, Priyanka too will be seen on the campaign trail here. Priyanka had officially joined politics in January and had been made the party-in-charge for eastern UP.

Other big names in the list include Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Milind Deora, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan and Sanjay Nirupam.

Interestingly, cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin too has been included in the list of star campaigners for the party for Maharashtra. He had been named working president of Congress in Telangana in November of last year.

There are 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Nagpur, Ramtek, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim will cast vote in the first phase - on April 11. 

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Rahul GandhiPriyanka Gandhi VadraCongress
