LS election: EC seeks response from govt on launch of 'NaMo' TV after poll code violation complaints

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday sought a response from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on the launch of 24-hour channel 'NaMo' TV after the model code came into force. The move comes after a complaint was filed by both the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding the launch of NaMo TV.

In another letter, the commission sought a response from Doordarshan as to why it ran an hour-long live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s public address 'Mein Bhi Chowkidar` on March 31.

On Monday, Congress had lodged a complaint with the EC demanding suspension of "NaMo" TV channel telecast, which it said will be airing speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in violation of the model code ahead of the Lok Sabha election. AAP too wrote to the EC complaining against the "NaMo" TV, asking the poll panel if political parties having TV channels was in adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party asked the EC if the BJP had sought approval for the launch of the channel, which has PM Modi's photograph on its logo and runs all his speeches.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also raised the issue of the launch of the channel. He questioned if anyone can start a TV channel anonymously without government approval. Yechury also jibed if it is a special privilege accorded to the ruling party. He asked the EC to take steps against the move.

"So anyone can start a TV channel anonymously without any govt approval? Or is it a special privilege accorded to the ruling party? Will the EC please take note of what is going on, or will democracy be continued to be corroded by the BJP with impunity?," the CPI(M) leader said in another tweet.

The model code of conduct came into effect on March 10 after the commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha poll. The election will be held in seven phases - from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.