Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll after 6 pm on Sunday

NEW DELHI: With the end of voting in the 59 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory on May 19, the seven-phased voting process for the Lok Sabha election will come to an end. As the voting ends at 6pm on Sunday, the Election Commission will lift its ban on media from releasing its exit polls for the election. Once polling concludes at 6 pm on May 19, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - will release their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared. Zee News will show the "poll of polls" which will include details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels. The Lok Sabha election was held to elect Members of Parliament for 542 of the 543 parliamentary contituencies.

The poll body had notified that during the period between 7.00 am on the first phase of polling on 11 April to 6:30 pm on the last day of poll on 19 May conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means any media is prohibited.

The first phase on April 11 saw voting being held in 91 seats across 20 states and union territories. The overall voter turnout in the first phase was 69.57 per cent with the highest 84.96 per cent recorded in Lakshwadeep while lowest 53.38 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the big states, West Bengal recorded the highest voting percentage of 83.80 in phase one.

FIRST PHASE - LOK SABHA ELECTION State Final Turnout Andaman & Nicobar Islands 65.08 % Andhra Pradesh 79.69 % Arunachal Pradesh 78.47 % Assam 78.27 % Bihar 53.44 % Chhattisgarh 66.04 % Jammu & Kashmir 57.38 % Lakshadweep 84.96 % Maharashtra 63.04 % Manipur 84.20 % Meghalaya 71.43 % Mizoram 63.12 % Nagaland 83.09 % Odisha 73.82 % Sikkim 78.81 % Telangana 62.71 % Tripura 83.21 % Uttar Pradesh 63.92 % Uttarakhand 61.48 % West Bengal 83.80 %

The election for the second phase took place in 96 constituencies in 12 states and UTs. The election in Vellore in Tamil Nadu which was earlier scheduled to take place in this phase was cancelled over complaints of unaccounted cash being used in the poll. Voting in Tripura was also deferred to the third phase over law and order concerns. The overall turnout in the second phase of poll was 69.44 per cent with highest 81.72 per cent turnout in West Bengal and lowest 45.66 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir.

SECOND PHASE VOTER TURNOUT State Final Turnout Assam 81.19 % Bihar 62.92 % Chhattisgarh 74.95 % Jammu & Kashmir 45.66 % Karnataka 68.80 % Maharashtra 62.85 % Manipur 81.24 % Odisha 72.56 % Puducherry 81.21 % Tamil Nadu 72.01 % Uttar Pradesh 62.39 % West Bengal 81.72 %

In the third phase, voting took place in 116 seats in 14 states and UTs. Voting in Tripura that was to be held in phase two was held in phase 3. Also, voting in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag was held in three phases in third, fourth and fifth phase. The overall turnout in the third phase was 68.40 per cent with highest 85.11 per cent in Assam and lowest 13.68 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir.

THIRD PHASE VOTER TURNOUT State Final Turnout Assam 85.11% Bihar 61.21% Chhattisgarh 70.73% Dadra & Nagar Haveli 79.59% Daman & Diu 71.83% Goa 74.94 % Gujarat 64.11% Jammu & Kashmir 13.68 % Karnataka 68.47% Kerala 77.67% Maharashtra 62.36% Odisha 71.62 % Tripura 83.19% Uttar Pradesh 61.42 % West Bengal 81.97 %

In phase four, voting was held in 71 seats in 8 states and UTs. The overall turnout in the fourth phase was 65.50 per cent with highest 82.84 per cent in West Bengal and lowest 10.32 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting in the fifth phase was held in 51 seats in 7 states and UTs. The overall turnout in the fifth phase was 64.16 per cent with highest 80.09 per cent in West Bengal and lowest 19.92 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir.

PHASE 5 VOTER TURNOUT STATE FINAL TURNOUT Bihar 57.08 % Jammu & Kashmir 19.92% Jharkhand 65.99 % Madhya Pradesh 69.14 % Rajasthan 63.71 % Uttar Pradesh 58% West Bengal 80.09 %

In the sixth phase 6, voting was held for 59 seats in 7 states and UTs. The overall turnout in the fifth phase was 64.40 per cent with highest 84.50 per cent in West Bengal and lowest 54.44 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.

PHASE 6 VOTER TURNOUT STATE FINAL TURNOUT Bihar 58.48 % Haryana 70.34 % Jharkhand 65.42 % Madhya Pradesh 65.24 % NCT OF Delhi 60.51 % Uttar Pradesh 54.44 % West Bengal 84.5 %

Voting in the seventh phase is being held on Sunday and will conclude the polling process for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Polling in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal was held in all seven phases. During all the seven phases, many cases of violence were reported from several parts of West Bengal. Owing to the violence, the Election Commission had in a first curtailed the campaigning for the last phase of elections by 20 hours.