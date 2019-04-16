close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election: Gujarat BJP MLA warns of consequences if people don't vote for party

In a bizarre incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Gujarat warned people of consequences if they didn't vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha election.

Lok Sabha election: Gujarat BJP MLA warns of consequences if people don&#039;t vote for party

In a bizarre incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Gujarat warned people of consequences if they didn't vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha election.

The BJP MLA from Fatehpura, Ramesh Katara, asked people to vote for the BJP candidate from Dahod, Jaswant Sinh Bhabhor. He added that there shouldn't be any room for error as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has installed cameras this time. 

He asked people to look for the 'Lotus' symbol (BJP's symbol) on the EVM and press the button.

Making his statement more bizarre, Katara further added that it can be verified who voted for BJP and who for Congress. He added that Aadhaar Card has the photo of the voters and if there are less votes from a booth it can be found out who didn't cast votes. He added that those who don't vote will not get jobs.

"You'll see the photo of Jaswant Sinh Bhabhor (BJP candidate from Dahod) & Lotus symbol on the EVM, look for that & press the button. There should not be any room for error as Modi sa'ab has installed cameras this time. Who voted for BJP, who for Congress, it can be seen. Aadhaar Card & all cards have your photo now, if there are less votes from your booth then he will come to know who did not cast vote & then you will not get work," said Katara.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Narendra ModiBJPGujarat
Next
Story

EC flying squad conducts surprise check on former Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa's luggage

Must Watch

PT3M24S

Election special Thali and Chowkidar Paratha in Delhi