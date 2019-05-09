close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election: Know train timings of Delhi metro on polling day

The trains going from Dwarka Sector 21 towards Vaishali will begin operations at 4.30 am.

Lok Sabha election: Know train timings of Delhi metro on polling day

With only a few days left for polling in the national capital for the Lok Sabha election, the timings of the train services for the Delhi metro has been chalked out. Delhi goes to polls on May 12.

The metro train services on all lines will start from 4 am on May 12 (Sunday) so that the staff deployed in election duty can avail the facility. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am. After 6 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable of Sunday throughout the day.

Live TV

The trains going from Dwarka Sector 21 towards Vaishali will begin operations at 4.30 am.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Delhi MetroDMRC
Next
Story

No bomb blasts after 2014; we attacked terrorists in Pakistan: PM Narendra Modi in Azamgarh rally

Must Watch

PT1M42S

5W1H: "Congress has no credibility", says BJP