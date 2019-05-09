Lok Sabha election: Know train timings of Delhi metro on polling day

With only a few days left for polling in the national capital for the Lok Sabha election, the timings of the train services for the Delhi metro has been chalked out. Delhi goes to polls on May 12.

The metro train services on all lines will start from 4 am on May 12 (Sunday) so that the staff deployed in election duty can avail the facility. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am. After 6 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable of Sunday throughout the day.

The trains going from Dwarka Sector 21 towards Vaishali will begin operations at 4.30 am.