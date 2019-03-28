हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Lok Sabha election: Mamata Banerjee to address 100 rallies in 14 days

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will kick off her poll campaigning from April 4 and will address nearly 100 rallies across the state in 14 days.

Lok Sabha election: Mamata Banerjee to address 100 rallies in 14 days

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will kick off her poll campaigning from April 4 and will address nearly 100 rallies across the state in 14 days.

"I will start poll campaigning from April 4 and will continue it till May 17. I will address nearly 100 rallies. I will also address rallies in Assam," Banerjee said while releasing the TMC's manifesto for Lok Sabha polls.

TMC sources said, she will be addressing at least two rallies in each of the 42 constituencies of the state.

Banerjee said she will visit Andhra Pradesh on March 31 to campaign for the ruling Telugu Desam Party as a mark of opposition unity.

Several other opposition leaders will also be going to Andhra Pradesh to campaign for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP.

Banerjee and Naidu share a cordial relationship and the Andhra Pradesh chief minister had taken part in the January 19 mega opposition rally organised by TMC here.

Naidu had come to Kolkata again in February to express solidarity with Banerjee when she was on a dharna to protest the CBI's attempt to question the then city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

The TMC will be contesting six seats in Assam, three in Jharkhand, two in Bihar and one in Andaman.

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Trinamool CongressTMC
Next
Story

Will contest election if Congress tells me there is a need: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Amethi

Must Watch

PT5M8S

Abhinandan Varthaman returns to his squadron in Srinagar