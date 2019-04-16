Lok Sabha election: Rajnath Singh to file nomination from Lucknow constituency on Tuesday

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday will file nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow constituency for the Lok Sabha election.

The state president of the BJP's Scheduled Caste (SC) wing, Kaushal Kishore, too will file his nomination from the Mohan Lalganj parliamentary seat.

During the nomination of the BJP candidates, several ministers and BJP office bearers including Union Minister of State Hansraj Ahir, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will be present.

Rajnath Singh will come to the state headquarters at 9.30 in the morning and address the workers here. After this, his roadshow will start at 10.30 am.

The roadshow will take place via the party office, Hazratganj Chauraha, DM's residence and will reach the office of the collector at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Mahendranath Pandey, party's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, minister Brajesh Pathak, MP Kalraj Mishra, JDU general secretary KC Tyagi, former CM Uttarakhand Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present.