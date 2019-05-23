close

The ruling BJP is heading towards victory in Himachal Pradesh as its candidates are leading with over 3.23 lakh votes on each of the four Lok Sabha seats, a state election officer said.

Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP headed towards victory in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: The ruling BJP is heading towards victory in Himachal Pradesh as its candidates are leading with over 3.23 lakh votes on each of the four Lok Sabha seats, a state election officer said.

In Kangra, BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor is leading by 4,57,133 votes over his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress, a state election officer said.

Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur is leading by 3,84,922 votes in Hamirpur over his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress.

In Shimla, BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap of the BJP is leading by 3,23,659 votes over his nearest rival Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress 

Sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading by 3,77,001 votes over his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of the Congress in Mandi, he added.

 

