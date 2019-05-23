Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP sweeping Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

The ruling BJP tasted thumping victory in both Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as its candidates won by over 2 lakh votes on each of the total nine Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

In Kangra, BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor won by 4,57,133 votes over his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress. Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur won by 3,84,922 votes in Hamirpur over his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress.

Live TV

In Shimla, BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap of the BJP won by 3,23,659 votes over his nearest rival Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress.

In Uttarakhand, BJP state President Ajay Bhatt won by 3.17 lakh votes against Congress General Secretary and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat from Nainital seat, while in Tehri, Maharani Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah won by more than 2.91 lakh votes against state Congress chief Pritam Singh.

Thank you for joining us for the updates on Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand Lok Sabha election 2019 results. Here are all the updates from Lok Sabha election results from the states:

* Lok Sabha election results 2019: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expresses gratitude to all the voters for the landslide victory of the party.

* Lok Sabha election results 2019: The BJP is surging ahead on all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand, all four in Himachal Pradesh and lone seat in Chandigarh with its candidates maintaining comfortable leads over their nearest rivals from the Congress.

* Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur is leading by over 201242 votes over his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress in Hamirpur. In Shimla, BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap is leading by 180491 votes over his nearest rival Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress.

* Lok Sabha election results 2019: Ruling BJP maintains its surge in all four seats in Himachal. In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading by over 154418 votes over his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of the Congress. BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor was leading by 201699 votes over his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress in Kangra.

* Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP leading in four constituencies, Congress in one in Uttarakhand

* Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP is leading ahead in all four seats of Himachal Pradesh - Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla.

* Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP leading one out of four seats in Himachal Pradesh.

* Lok Sabha election results 2019: Counting of votes begins for four seats in Himachal Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand and one seat in Chandigarh.