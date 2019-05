Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of BJP winners

`The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is one of the largest political parties in India and is the largest member of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

Formed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, both of whom were members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh before it split in 1980, BJP has managed to increase its influence from the Hindi belt to pan India since the late 1990s. While its first win in Lok Sabha elections came in 1996, the government under Vajpayee could last all of 13 days because it lacked a majority. In the next Lok Sabha election – in 1998 – BJP led the NDA to form the government for a year.

A year later, Vajpayee led the NDA and formed the government for a full term. From 2004 to 2014, the BJP was the principal opposition party to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government before roaring back to power in 2014 under Narendra Modi.

With Narendra Modi at its helm, the party in 2014 registered a landslide victory, winning 282 seats. The journey to here from 2 seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha election was widely hailed even as the party has since managed to make in-roads into states in which it hardly had any presence earlier.

Here is the list of the successful BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha election 2019: