New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Thursday won the Delhi North East Lok Sabha seat, defeating his Congress rival and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit by a margin of 3,66,102 votes.

While Tiwari got 7,87,799 (53.9 per cent) votes, Dikshit got 4,21,697 (28.85 per cent) votes.

Aam Aadmi Party`s Dilip Pandey came third, with 1,90,856 (13.06 per cent) votes and lost his security deposit.

The fourth was Bahujan Samaj Party`s Rajveer Singh with 37,831 (2.59 per cent) votes.