Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Mixed fortune for Yadav clan in Uttar Pradesh

The SP chief's wife, Dimple Yadav, is leading by 5,420 votes over the BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj.

Lucknow: The initial trends appear to be mixed for the Yadav clan of the Samajwadi Party, with party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's cousins trailing from Firozabad and Badaun seats.

In Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav is leading by 45,023 votes against Bhojpuri actor and BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', according to the Election Commission website.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: Smriti Irani leads against Rahul Gandhi, BJP winning UP

The SP chief's wife, Dimple Yadav, is leading by 5,420 votes over the BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj. SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is also leading in Mainpuri by 15,297 votes over the BJP's Prem Singh Shakya.

In Badaun, however, Dharmendra Yadav was trailing by 10,716 votes against BJP candidate Sanghmitra Maurya, daughter of cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya.

The situation is the same in Firozabad, where Ram Gopal Yadav's son, Akshay Yadav, is trailing by 10,716 votes against the BJP's Chandra Sen Jadon, while Akhilesh Yadav's estranged uncle, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia founder Shivpal Yadav, was at the third place. 

 

