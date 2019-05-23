Lok Sabha election results 2019: Priyanka Gandhi meets Rahul as Congress stares at defeat

New Delhi: With trends painting a dismal picture for the Congress in Lok Sabha elections, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi at his residence.

Even Priyanka`s formal entry into politics could not act as a saving grace for the Congress. She was made in-charge of the party`s fortunes in eastern Uttar Pradesh, but despite her high-octane campaign her party is ahead on just one seat- her mother Sonia Gandhi from Raebareli.

Rahul Gandhi is facing a tough battle in Amethi as BJP rival Smriti Irani is leading from the seat, though by a slim margin of a little over 2,000 votes. However, he is leading from Kerala`s Wayanad.

As per trends post noon, the ruling BJP appears to be storming back to power with a comfortable majority on its own for the second consecutive time and is set to cross the 300-mark in the Lok Sabha along with its NDA allies.

On the other hand, Congress was way behind BJP, leading in only 51 seats. Its ally DMK has put up a good show leading in 22 of the 30 seats in Tamil Nadu. The Congress was leading in eight of the nine seats it contested in the state.

The party was also doing well in Kerala where it was leading in 15 out of total 20 parliamentary seats.

