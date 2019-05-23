close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    89CONG+

  • OTH

    99OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Rahul Gandhi wins Wayanad with record margin

This margin of victory is the highest in the state for any Lok Sabha constituency.

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Rahul Gandhi wins Wayanad with record margin

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress President Rahul Gandhi won Kerala's Wayanad seat - the second seat he contested in the 2019 polls - with a record margin of 431,770 votes.

Gandhi defeated his nearest rival P.P. Suneer of the Communist Party of India who secured 274,597 votes, while Gandhi got 706,367 votes.

Live TV

This margin of victory is the highest in the state for any Lok Sabha constituency.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who was the first person to announce the candidature of Gandhi expressed happiness at the huge victory .

"This result was a foregone conclusion , as right from the day his name was announced, we could sense that the people in Wayanad had accepted him. His visits to the constituency... first when he came to file his nomination and then for a day`s campaign, really made every Congress worker excited," said Chandy.

"His presence as a candidate boosted the confidence of all the candidates and that`s one reason, why we could register such a huge victory in Kerala," added Chandy.

In the 2014 polls, Congress candidate M.I. Shanawas won the seat with a margin of 20,970 votes. He passed away last year and since then the seat was lying vacant.

Gandhi, however, lost his traditional Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh, to Union Minister Smriti Irani, by over 50,000 votes.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha electionsRahul GandhiWayanad lok sabha election results 2019
Next
Story

BJP loses Assembly seat held by Manohar Parrikar in Goa to Congress

Must Watch

PT19M41S

BJP Prez Amit Shah: After 50 years someone has won an absolute majority for the second time in a row