Kerala Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates

The counting of votes for 20 Lok Sabha seats is Kerala along with other 522 seats, spread across 29 states and seven union territories, is all set to begin at 8 am on Thursday.

Election trends will start pouring in at around 10 am, depicting the probable winners as well as the trailing candidates. However, the final result can be delayed by five hours this time around after the Supreme Court instructed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to also take into account the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips tally.

The VVPAT slips of at least five EVMs per assembly segment in a Lok Sabha constituency will be counted and the tallying of votes will take place only after the last round of counting.

BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan said that for the development of the state and welfare of its people, Kerala should move along with the Bharatiya Janata party-led NDA govt in Delhi.

Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: For development of the state&welfare of its people,I think Kerala should move along with NDA govt in Delhi. Now that Kerala is coming up in mainstream, I am very much confident that I'll win in this election. pic.twitter.com/kBpg4YWWXj — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

The counting of votes is all set to begin at 8 am.

Kerala saw a triangular battle between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF)the Communist Party of India (Marxist)(CPI)(M) led Left Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at least in Pathanamthitta, which is the epicentre of the Sabarimala Temple protests.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, who has never won a Lok Sabha seat in the Kerala, is expected to open his account this time around according to the exit poll predictions on May 19.

It will be interesting to see whether the actual results will match the exit polls or the situation will exactly be the other way round.