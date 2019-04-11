close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election: Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi constituency

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Thursday filed her nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha election. She is contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi from the seat.

Polling will be held in Amethi on May 6 during the fifth phase of the general election.

Irani, accompanied by husband Zubin Irani, performed 'pooja' ahead of filing her nomination.

Rahul Gandhi, a three-time MP from Amethi, had filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. 

In the 2014 general election, Rahul had defeated Irani by a margin of around one lakh votes. The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh started on Thursday and will end on May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

