Lok Sabha election will be held on time, CEC assures amid India-Pakistan tensions

LUCKNOW: The soaring tensions between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control and the International Border will not have any impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora confirmed on Friday. The CEC said that the election in the country will be held on time. The CEC is in Lucknow for the past two days to review poll preparations in the state.

He added that as per a new notification of the commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country. "The I-T department will look into it and, if any, discrepancies are found then it will be uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website and strict action will be initiated," the CEC said.

The CEC had earlier said that sensitive places should be identified, and communal amity at those places should be enhanced. Apart from this, CCTV cameras should be installed at sensitive polling centres, and such centres should be identified well in advance. Security should also be stepped up at international and inter-state boundaries.

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa had earlier said that the poll panel is duty-bound to carry out the mandate given by the Constitution. "The Election Commission does keep a watch on all the developments which take place. And we are duty-bound to carry out our mandate, which has been given by the Constitution," he had said.