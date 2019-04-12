Lok Sabha poll: Congress fields Jyotiraditya Scindia from MP's Guna seat, Manish Tewari from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib

The Congress late on Friday evening released a list of seven candidates for the Lok Sabha election.

The party's Central Election Committee (CEC) announced the list consisting of candidates from four states-Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh.

Congress fielded former union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia from Madhya Pradesh's Guna seat and Manish Tewari from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency.

The party also fielded former Barnala MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. He is pitted against sitting AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and former state finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa who is contesting on the Shiromani Akali Dal ticket.

The party announced that Shailendra Patel would contest the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency and Mona Sustani from Rajgarh, both in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress also fielded Rigzin Spalbar from Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir and Shashwat Kedar from Valmiki Nagar constituency in Bihar.

Interestingly, Tewari had backed out from contesting from his Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat in 2014 citing health reasons. He was initially seeking the party ticket from Chandigarh, where the party has fielded former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.

With Friday's list, the party has announced a total of 386 candidates for the Lok Sabha election.

The list has only one woman candidate.