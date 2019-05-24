close

M K Alagiri congratulates Narendra Modi on his victory in Lok Sabha polls 2019

Former Union Minister and expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being elected for the second term.

Madurai: Former Union Minister and expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being elected for the second term.

In his message, Alagiri said, 'I congratulate you on your second term as Prime Minister afterthe successive victory."

"We expect you to continue with the developmental works and implement them. We also expect you to undertake future developmental programmes and take the country forward. We wish you all the best and success in your efforts to develop the country," he said.

 

