Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll results today

New Delhi: Polling for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, panning over seven phases, will conclude on Sunday evening.

Once polling concludes at 6.30 PM on May 19, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - will release their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared.

Zee News will show the "Zee Maha Exit Poll" which will include details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels.

In Madhya Pradesh, electors voted for 29 Lok Sabha seats in the fourth (April 29), fifth (May 6), sixth (May 12) and seventh (May 19) phase.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 74.90 percent voter's turn out in the fourth phase. The total number of electors were 10545823 while the voter's turnout was 7898351. Seats for the fourth phase included Balaghat, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Shahdol and Sidhi.

In the fifth phase the state recorded 69.14 percent voter's turnout. The total number of electors were 11937625, while the voter's turnout was 8253634. Electors voted for the Lok Sabha seats including Betul, Damoh, Hoshangabad, Khajuraho, Rewa, Satna and Tikamgarh.

Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019

In the sixth phase the state recorded 65.24 percent voter's turnout. The total number of electors were 14408620, while the voter's turnout was 9400261. Electors voted for the Lok Sabha seats including Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar and Vidisha.

The seventh phase of election in the state will get over at 6 pm on Sunday. Electors are voting for the Lok Sabha seats including Dewas, Dhar, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain.

In Chhattisgarh, electors voted for 11 Lok Sabha seats in three phases on phase one (April 11), phase two (April 18) and phase three (April 23).

Chhattisgarh recorded 66.04 percent voter's turn out in the first phase. The total number of electors were 1377946 while the voter's turnout was 909943 for Bastar Lok Sabha seat.

In the second phase the state recorded 74.95 percent voter's turnout. The total number of electors were 4907489, while the voter's turnout was 3678308. Electors voted for the Lok Sabha seats including Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund.

In the third phase the state recorded 70.73 percent voter's turnout. The total number of electors were 12713815, while the voter's turnout was 8992662. Electors voted for the Lok Sabha seats including Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Raipur, Durg, Korba and Bilaspur.

In Rajasthan, electors voted for 25 Lok Sabha seats in two phases on fourth (April 29) and fifth (May 6) phase.

In the fourth phase Rajasthan recorded 68.17 percent voter's turnout. The total number of electors were 25750378, while the voter's turnout was 17554821. Electors voted for the Lok Sabha seats Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jalore, Jhalawar-Baran, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali, Rajsamand, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur and Udaipur.

In the fifth phase the state recorded 63.71 percent voter's turnout. The total number of electors were 23068868, while the voter's turnout was 14698191. Electors voted for the Lok Sabha seats including Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Jhunjhunu, Karauli–Dholpur, Nagaur and Sikar.