'Maha Milawatis' and terror sympathisers have problem with 'chowkidar': PM Modi in Bihar

Gaya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed two public rallies in Bihar. First, he addressed a rally in Jamui and in the evening, he went to Gaya. At the rally in Gaya, PM Modi shared the dais with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and other political leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Attacking the opposition alliance against the BJP, PM Modi said two kinds of people who have a problem with 'chowkidar' - 'Maha Milawatis' (highly adulterated) and those who sponsor terrorists. The terrorists are afraid of the 'chowkidars' and he added that the blasts that happened previously in the country have stopped after the BJP came to power.

PM Modi in Gaya, Bihar: There are two kinds of people who have a problem with 'Chowkidar.' One type includes ‘Maha Milawati' and the second includes all those who sponsor terrorists. pic.twitter.com/t7VOrnNVH1 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019

PM Modi addressing a rally in Gaya, Bihar: Yeh dhamake kisne band kiye? Yeh Modi ne nahi kiya. Aapke ek vote ne kiya, yeh aapke vote ki taqat hai. Agar kuch badla hai toh woh hai reet, neeti aur niyat. Dilli mein 'Chowkidar' ki sarkar bani aur parinaam aapke saamne hai. pic.twitter.com/ZZkfGByEXD — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019

PM Modi also thanked people for giving him and BJP the opportunity to serve them, the prime minister said that he will form the government again with their 'blessings.' He said, "Modi will form the government again. Everyone is blessing the chowkidar."

He further asked if the people were happy with the work of the 'chowkidar?' and said, "Aapke iss chowkidar ne aapke liye jo kuch bhi kiya hai, aap us se khush hain? Baaki jo kaam bacha hai, woh kaam bhi yahi chowkidar poora karega" (Are you happy with the work your 'chowkidar has done for you till now? Your 'chowkidar' will complete the work that is left."

With a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats, Bihar will vote in all the seven phases, starting April 11. The last phase of election will be held on May 19 and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 23.

