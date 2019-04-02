हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

'Maha Milawatis' and terror sympathisers have problem with 'chowkidar': PM Modi in Bihar

At the Gaya rally, PM Modi shared the dais with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and other political leaders of the NDA.

&#039;Maha Milawatis&#039; and terror sympathisers have problem with &#039;chowkidar&#039;: PM Modi in Bihar
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Gaya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed two public rallies in Bihar. First, he addressed a rally in Jamui and in the evening, he went to Gaya. At the rally in Gaya, PM Modi shared the dais with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and other political leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).  

Attacking the opposition alliance against the BJP, PM Modi said two kinds of people who have a problem with 'chowkidar' - 'Maha Milawatis' (highly adulterated) and those who sponsor terrorists. The terrorists are afraid of the 'chowkidars' and he added that the blasts that happened previously in the country have stopped after the BJP came to power.

PM Modi also thanked people for giving him and BJP the opportunity to serve them, the prime minister said that he will form the government again with their 'blessings.' He said, "Modi will form the government again. Everyone is blessing the chowkidar." 

He further asked if the people were happy with the work of the 'chowkidar?' and said, "Aapke iss chowkidar ne aapke liye jo kuch bhi kiya hai, aap us se khush hain? Baaki jo kaam bacha hai, woh kaam bhi yahi chowkidar poora karega" (Are you happy with the work your 'chowkidar has done for you till now? Your 'chowkidar' will complete the work that is left."

With a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats, Bihar will vote in all the seven phases, starting April 11. The last phase of election will be held on May 19 and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 23. 

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019Narendra Modi
Next
Story

Andaman And Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Constituency: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Must Watch

PT2M6S

Deshhit: Do Congress making fun of people below poverty line?