'Mahagathbandhan' is a road to disaster, people will make right choice in Lok Sabha poll: Arun Jaitley

NEW DELHI: Continuing his tirade against the proposed 'mahagathbandhan' of opposition parties, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday reiterated that the voters will elect a stable government and reject the 'mahamilawat gathbandhan' in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

Jaitley said in his seventh blog on 'Agenda 2019' that the 'mahagathbandhan' is a road to disaster and will lead to political instability in the country.

"At the cusp of history, India and Indians have a choice to make. Are they electing a six month Government or a five year Government? Are they choosing between a tried, tested and a performing leader or a chaotic crowd of non-leaders? Is India looking at a Government which accelerates growth, development and poverty alleviation or is it looking for a Government made by persons who excel only at self-enrichment? I am confident that aspirational people of an evolving society will make the right choice," said Jaitley.

He added that the only objective of 'mahamilawat gathbandhan' is to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the opposition parties have no agenda aimed at the development of the country.

Jaitley stressed that in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the Prime Minister's word is the last work, while the opposition parties, including Congress, BSP, SP, TMC, and TDP, are yet to finalize a leader.

"Four people have clearly indicated their desire to be Prime Ministers - Shri Rahul Gandhi, Behan Mayawati, Mamata Didi and Shri Sharad Pawar. Each desires to expand his or her own base and reduce that of the competitor," the minister said in the blog.

Referring to the past coalition governments, Jaitley noted that such non-ideological alliances have failed to last beyond a few months. Jaitley cited the examples of governments headed by Chaudhary Charan Singh, V P Singh, Chandrasekhar, H D Deve Gowda and I K Gujral, which failed to complete their full term, to buttress his claim.

"Who would want to invest in India in an environment of political instability? Would even Indian investors prefer to go outside and look for more stable countries for investment? Where there is instability, there is corruption. People with brief political opportunities make the best of them. This is the experience of the past," said the senior BJP leader.