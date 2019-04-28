Maharajganj Lok Sabha Constituency of UP

Maharajganj Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

It came into existence in 1952.

The Maharajganj Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 63) comprises of five segments of which one belongs to the SC category. These are Pharenda, Nautanwa, Siswa, Maharajganj (SC) and Paniyara.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In Uttar Pradesh, the polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituencies on May 19.

Pankaj Chaudhary of BJP was elected from this seat in the 2014 polls.

With 471542 votes, BJP candidate Pankaj defeated Kashi Nath Shukla of the BSP who managed to get 231084 votes.

This time again, BJP has renominated its sitting MP Pankaj Chaudhary to contest from here. While the Congress has fielded Supriya Shrinate from here.

The stakes are high for the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in the state, as the party had won 72 out of the total 80 seats here. In view of the newly formed SP-BSP alliance, BJP-led NDA faces a tough challenge in retaining all those seats it won in the 2014 polls.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.