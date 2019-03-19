हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil quits Congress

He submitted his resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

File photo

Mumbai: Days after his son joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil on Tuesday quit the Congress party. Media reports suggest that he submitted his resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on 'moral grounds'.

Patil's son Sujay Vikhe Patil had quit the grand old party and joined the BJP on March 12. He is a neurosurgeon and is likely to get a party ticket from the Vikhe-Patils' stronghold Ahmednagar.

Senior Congress leader Patil has, however, rejected the reports of his resignation.

 

