Maharashtra Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll results today

New Delhi: Polling for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, panning over seven phases, will conclude on Sunday evening.

Once polling concludes at 6 PM on May 19, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - will release their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared.

Zee News will show the "poll of polls" which will include details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels.

In Maharashtra, electors voted for 48 Lok Sabha seats in the first (April 11), second (April 18), third (April 23) and fourth (April 29) phase. In the first phase people voted for seven Lok Sabha seats, 10 for the second phase, 14 in the third phase and 17 for the fourth phase.

Maharashtra recorded 63.04 percent voter's turn out in the first phase. The total number of electors were 13035326. while the voter's turnout was 8217729. Seats for the first phase included Bhandara–gondiya, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli–chimur, Nagpur, Ramtek, Wardha, Yavatmal–Washim.

In the second phase, the state recorded 62.85 percent voter's turnout. The total number of electors were 18546710, while the voter's turnout was 11657342. For the second phase the seats included Akola, Beed, Amravati, Buldhana, Hingoli, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad, Parbhani and Solapur.

In the third phase the state recorded 62.36 percent voter's turnout. The total number of electors were 25789945, while the voter's turnout was 16081705. Electors voted for the Lok Sabha seats including Ahmednagar, Aurangabad , Baramati , Hatkanangle , Jalgaon , Jalna , Kolhapur , Madha , Pune , Raigad , Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg, Raver, Sangli and Satara.

In the fourth phase the state recorded 57.33 percent voter's turnout. The total number of electors were 31192966, while the voter's turnout was 17881882. People voted for Bhiwandi, Dhule, Dindori , Kalyan , Maval , Mumbai North , Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West , Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Nandurbar , Nashik , Palghar , Shirdi , Shirur and Thane Lok Sabha seats.