Lok Sabha election 2019

Maharashtra poll officials seize Rs 1.5 crore from car in Beed

The man in the car has been detained

Mumbai: Five bags with Rs 1.5 crore in cash was on Tuesday seized by district election officials in Maharashtra's Beed, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of election officials from the district collector's office intercepted a luxury car in the afternoon at Pandharwadi Phata, over 375 kilometres from here, and made the seizure, an official said.

"The Rs 1.5 crore cash was packed in five bags. Income Tax officials have been alerted. Counting of cash is currently underway in Amalner police station. The man in the car has been detained," he added.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Maharashtra
