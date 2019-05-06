Mahendra Singh Dhoni, wife Sakshi cast their votes in Ranchi

Ranchi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni voted on Monday in Ranchi, Jharkhand, during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019.

Dhoni and Sakshi were pictured at a polling booth in Jawahar Vidya Mandir in the state capital, along with their four-year-old daughter Ziva.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni casts his vote at a polling booth in Jawahar Vidya Mandir in Ranchi, Jharkhand. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/3oZx3YwAL5 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

Dhoni is currently busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament in which he heads team Chennai.

Polling is being held in four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand -Hazaribagh, Koderma, Ranchi and Khunti (ST). Sixty one candidates, including Union Minister Jayant Sinha, former chief ministers Arjun Munda and Babulal Marandi, former union minister Subodh Kant Sahay and ex-MLA Kalicharan Munda, are in the fray in this phase.

Apart from Jharkhand, polling is also beig held in other six states - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan.