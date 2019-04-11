Mainpuri is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, which was formed prior to the elections of 1952, is considered to be a Samajwadi Party bastion for long.

The Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 21) is composed of five Vidhan Sabha segments with one of being reserved for the SC category.

The five Vidhan Sabha segments that come under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency are Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni (SC), Karhal and Jaswantnagar.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) had won this Lok Sabha seat.

Shatrughan Singh Chauhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (SP) managed to earn the second spot and Sanghmitra Maurya of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ended up at the third place from the seat.

However, Mulayam Singh Yadav had to vacate the seat as he decided to represent the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the by-election held later, Tejpratap Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won from his prestigious party stronghold.

Tejpratap Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party is the incumbent MP from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has fielded Prem Singh Shakya from this seat, while the SP has nominated its tallest leader Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest from here.

UP is a crucial state for the ruling BJP which came to power at the Centre by winning a maximum number of seats from the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.