हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Make available foldable wheelchairs at Bihar polling stations: Election Commission

No nomination was received on Saturday, the third day of the submitting papers in the third phase, except that of Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav from the Madhepura seat.

Make available foldable wheelchairs at Bihar polling stations: Election Commission

Patna: A Bihar poll official on Saturday said the Election Commission has asked for availability of foldable wheelchairs at polling stations where differently-abled and visually impaired persons make for a good number.

Scout and Guide staff will work as volunteers who would guide and assist them in reaching the polling stations, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh told reporters here.

"The officials of all the districts have been asked to buy five foldable wheelchairs per assembly segment in all the Lok Sabha constituencies," he said.

No nomination was received on Saturday, the third day of the submitting papers in the third phase, except that of Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav from the Madhepura seat.

Singh added that 36 cases of model code of conduct violations were reported from the state on Saturday. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Pulwama terror attack a gift to BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election, says former RAW chief AS Dulat

Must Watch

PT17M8S

Taal Thok Ke: Arun Jaitley says Article 35A is curbing J&K’s progress