Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Malkajgiri is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

The constituency, which was created after the delimitation exercise in 2008, has seven assembly segments namely Medchal, Malkajgiri, Qutbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, LB Nagar and Secunderabad Cantonment.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.

1 ANUMULA REVANTH REDDY Indian National Congress 2 RAJASHEKAR REDDY MARRI Telangana Rashtra Samithi 3 RAMCHANDER RAO NARAPARAJU Bharatiya Janata Party 4 CHAMAKURA RAJAIAH Social Justice Party of India 5 DHARMASANAM BHANUMURTHY Praja Satta Party 6 BALAMANI BURU India Praja Bandhu Party 7 MAHENDER REDDY BONGUNOORI Janasena Party 8 CHALIKA CHANDRA SEKHAR Independent 9 THIRUPATAIAH ENDURAM Independent 10 DONTHULA BIKSHAPATHI Independent 11 RAJENDER PONNALA Independent 12 SAI KIRAN GONE Independent

In the 2009 election, the first after the creation of the constituency, Congress candidate Sarvey Sathyanarayana won the seat with a margin of 93326 votes. While Sarvey Sathyanarayana bagged 388,368 votes, his nearest competitor Bheemsen T bagged 295,042 votes

In the 2014 election, the seat was won by Telugu Desam Party candidate Malla Reddy with a margin of 28,371 votes. While Malla Reddy bagged 523356 votes, Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Hanumanth Rao Mynampally came close by winning 494,965 votes.

In the 2019 election, the key battle is between Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Rajashekar Reddy Marri, Telugu Desam Party's Vijay Kumar Goud Mouthala, Congress's Anumula Revanth Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramchander Rao Naraparaju.

In Malkajgiri, 51.05 per cent or 1624859 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 30 contestants who were in the fray, 28 of them lost their deposits.