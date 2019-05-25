Mamata Banerjee curtails nephew Abhishek's powers, alleges central forces worked against TMC

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday curtailed her nephew Abhishek's powers and stripped him of his charge of Purulia and other districts where the party suffered a drubbing in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha election.

According to a decision taken by the TMC supremo, all the districts which were under Abhishek have been taken away from him and he will now be the in-charge of electoral rolls.

It may be noted that Abhishek was responsible for Purulia and Jhargram from where BJP registered a comfortable victory.

Live TV

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the TMC leaders to review the party's dismal performance in the 2019 polls.

During the AITC meeting, Mamata Banerjee offered to step down as the chief minister.

Banerjee said that she had expressed her desire to quit as Chief Minister during the review meeting of the Trinamool Congress, but her decision was not endorsed by those present at the meeting.

"I feel insulted. In the meeting, I expressed my desire to step down as Chief Minister, but those present did not endorse my decision," Banerjee told reporters after the AITC meeting.

Calling Election Commission as the man of the match of this election Mamata Banerjee said, "What can I do."

Addressing the press conference after the TMC meeting, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the central forces worked against the TMC.

"An emergency situation was created. Hindu-Muslim division was done and votes were divided. We complained to the EC but nothing was looked into," she alleged.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the Narendra Modi-led winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

This was BJP`s best performance in the state since the formation of the party. It had won just two seats in 2014.

The Trinamool Congress, which had triumphed in 34 seats five years back, won 22 seats this time around. While the Congress got the remaining two seats, the Left parties drew a blank.

The poll watchdog had curtailed campaigning by a day ahead of the May 19 elections in nine constituencies in the state after violence marred BJP president Amit Shah`s roadshow in Kolkata on May 14.