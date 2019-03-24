हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC rubbishes reports of dropping 'Congress' from party's name

Media reports had earlier suggested that AITC had removed 'Congress' from its logo, banners and posters, and from now on, the party would be referred to as 'Trinamool'.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has rubbished reports that claimed dropping of 'Congress' from the party's name.

Issuing an official statement, the party said, "Name of the party, as registered with Election Commission is All India Trinamool Congress'. Name and symbol (flowers and grass) were approved by EC on January 1, 1998."

Media reports had earlier suggested that AITC had removed 'Congress' from its logo, banners and posters, and from now on, the party would be referred to as 'Trinamool'.

Following a fallout with the Congress party at the beginning of the 12th Lok Sabha, on January 1, 1998, Trinamool Congress was established under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. According to the AITC website, TMC was formed to "raise her voice against the barbaric rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)".

(With inputs from ANI)

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Mamata Banerjee
