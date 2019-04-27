close

Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's innovative idea to campaign this election

A video of TMC workers campaigning on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee in his constituency Diamond Harbour in an open jeep along with his statue is doing the rounds on social media.

Kolkata: This election season, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has come up with an innovative campaigning idea, apparently to avoid the summer heat. 

A video of TMC workers campaigning on behalf of Banerjee in his constituency Diamond Harbour in an open jeep along with his statue is doing the rounds on social media.
 
In the video, the TMC MP's statue with folded hands and garlands around its neck has been placed at the back of the jeep while the party workers can be heard raising slogans in support of Banerjee. 

Banerjee is seeking re-election from Diamond Harbour constituency. He is also the National President of All India Trinamool Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Trinamool Congress.

Earlier this month, his name was embroiled in a controversy after his wife was allegedly detained by the Customs officials for carrying gold in her check-in baggage at Kolkata`s NSCBI Airport. Later, the MP refuted all the allegations by describing them as "baseless". The matter is now sub-judice as both the parties approached the court.

