Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Mangaldoi is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|DILIP SAIKIA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|BHUBANESWAR KALITA
|Indian National Congress
|3
|SUDHENDU MOHAN TALUKDAR
|All India Trinamool Congress
|4
|AINUL HAQUE
|Asom Jana Morcha
|5
|GANDHESHWAR MOCHAHARI
|Voters Party International
|6
|BIREN BASAK
|Bharatiya Gana Parishad
|7
|MANI RAM BASUMATARY
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|8
|SWARNALATA CHALIHA
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|9
|KAZI NEKIB AHMED
|Independent
|10
|JAYANTA KUMAR KALITA
|Independent
|11
|PRODEEP KUMAR DAIMARY
|United People’s Party, Liberal
The Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency has over 15 lakh electors and has traditionally been a Congress stronghold but has never won Lok Sabha elections here since 2004. Local reports however suggest that people at large here are now hinting at a change.