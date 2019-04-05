Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Mangaldoi is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DILIP SAIKIA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BHUBANESWAR KALITA Indian National Congress 3 SUDHENDU MOHAN TALUKDAR All India Trinamool Congress 4 AINUL HAQUE Asom Jana Morcha 5 GANDHESHWAR MOCHAHARI Voters Party International 6 BIREN BASAK Bharatiya Gana Parishad 7 MANI RAM BASUMATARY Hindusthan Nirman Dal 8 SWARNALATA CHALIHA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 9 KAZI NEKIB AHMED Independent 10 JAYANTA KUMAR KALITA Independent 11 PRODEEP KUMAR DAIMARY United People’s Party, Liberal

The Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency has over 15 lakh electors and has traditionally been a Congress stronghold but has never won Lok Sabha elections here since 2004. Local reports however suggest that people at large here are now hinting at a change.