Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari's helicopter makes emergency landing in Uttarakhand

En route Dehradun, the helicopter encountered high-speed winds and stormy conditions which was deemed too unsafe for flying.

Manoj Tiwari&#039;s helicopter makes emergency landing in Uttarakhand
File photo

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari's helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Uddhamsingh Nagar district's Kiccha (Uttarakhand) on Monday due to bad weather conditions.

The Delhi BJP chief was to reach Dehradun from Khatima but the pilots in command of the helicopter Tiwari was in ran into bad weather due to strong winds and storm. It is reported that keeping the helicopter airborne was not an option and could have put the lives of all on board at risk. As such, a decision was taken to make an emergency landing.

Tiwari has been a prominent face of campaigning for BJP - especially in the state of Uttarakhand. At the Zee News' India Ka DNA conclave recently, he had said that the development of north Indian states is a key requirement for the progress of the entire country. And while most of his political assault is usually reserved for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, Tiwari has made a strong pitch for BJP in Uttarakhand as well. At rallies here, he has asked voters to go beyond artificial boundaries and choose development under Narendra Modi.

There are five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand and all of them will vote in the first phase - on April 11.

