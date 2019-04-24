Many friends in Opposition, Mamata Banerjee sends me gifts round the year: PM Narendra Modi interacts with Akshay Kumar

Amidst the heat of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday brought in a welcomed respite by interacting in a non-political chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The interaction took place at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital.

Speaking to Kumar, PM Modi spoke on several aspects of his life including his family, his take on money, his journey to becoming the prime minister, friends in opposition, his nature, his nature, and sleep.

On asking if he has friends in the Opposition, PM Modi said that he has several friends with whom he meets and celebrates several times throughout the year.

PM Modi said that he is good friends with senior Congress leader Ghulamnabi Azad. He also added that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sends him 'kurta' and sweets throughout the year, despite being in the Opposition. PM Modi also added that Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina also sends sweets throughout the year.

"I'm friends with several leaders in the Opposition. Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) sends me 'kurtas' once or twice a year," said PM Modi.

When Kumar asked PM Modi if he misses and wants to live with his family, PM Modi said that he has become detached from his family as left behind everything at a very young age. "I've left everything at a young age, so I'm detached from my family. I've been staying away from family at a young age. Also, I don't find the time to spend with family," said PM Modi.

PM Modi during the interaction spoke about his sleeping hours, which is of a mere three to four hours. He said that even former US President Barack Obama, who is a very good friend of his, asked him repeatedly to increase his sleeping hours as it wouold harm his health because of lack of sleep. But PM Modi asserted that it has become his body cycle and he completes his sleep within those few hours.

On his journey to become the prime mnister, PM Modi said that the thought never crossed mind. He said his family background has been completely different and it was least likely that he would become a prime minister.

Baring his heart, PM Modi asserted that his first bank account was first opened when he became an MLA.