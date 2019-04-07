हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vivek Oberoi

May contest 2024 Lok Sabha poll from Vadodara if I join politics: Vivek Oberoi

On Friday, the Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking urgent listing of a petition seeking a stay on the release of the biopic.

May contest 2024 Lok Sabha poll from Vadodara if I join politics: Vivek Oberoi

Revealing his political ambitions, Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi on Saturday said that he 'might think' of fighting the 2014 Lok Sabha poll from Vadodara in Gujarat if he decides to take the political plunge.

It is to be noted that Oberoi is playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a biopic which is scheduled to release on April 11. Oberoi made the statement while interacting with students of Parul University to promote his film ‘PM Narendra Modi’.

On Friday, the Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking urgent listing of a petition seeking a stay on the release of the biopic.

On Thursday, the apex court had agreed to hear the plea filed by a Congress leader seeking deferment of the release of the biopic till the completion of the Lok Sabha poll, claiming that the biopic was designed to “manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters”.

“If I join politics, I might think of contesting from Vadodara in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections just because of the love and affection people gave PM Narendra Modi when he contested from here,” Oberoi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Oberoi added that he spent a lot of time in observing the body language and way of talking of PM Modi in order to prepare for his role. According to the actor, his look for the biopic was finalised in 16 days.

“It is an inspiring film about a man who has become Prime Minister of the country and one of the world’s biggest leaders without any backing or caste politics,” he said.

The movie stars actors like Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

Tags:
Vivek OberoiVivek Oberoi VadodaraVivek Oberoi Vadodara Lok Sabha pollIndia election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019
Next
Story

Don't need to prove our credibility: Election Commission's stinging reply to Mamata Banerjee over allegation of being bias

Must Watch

PT1M44S

Watch: Top 10 news of Assembly elections 2019