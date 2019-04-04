हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Mayawati accuses BJP of portraying PM Modi as India

Mayawati's remark comes days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the Indian Army "Modiji ki sena" (PM Modi's Army) during an election rally in Ghaziabad.

Mayawati accuses BJP of portraying PM Modi as India

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati Thursday accused the BJP of portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India and India as Modi and said it was repeating the same mistake which the Congress did in Indira Gandhi's rule.

Mayawati's remark comes days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the Indian Army "Modiji ki sena" (PM Modi's Army) during an election rally in Ghaziabad.

"By portraying 'Modi is India and India is Modi', the BJP/RSS are committing the same mistake and insulting India and democracy which the Congress had done earlier by declaring 'Indira is India and India is Indira'," Mayawati said in a tweet.

She said, "A huge pity and most condemnable. People should not forgive them for this sin."

