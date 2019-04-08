Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu. Mayiladuturai or Mayiladuthurai was formed prior to the 1984 elections.

The Mayiladuturai Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 28) has six Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

The assembly constituencies that fall in Mayiladuthurai parliamentary constituency are Sirkazhi (SC), Mayiladuthurai, Poompuhar, Thiruvidaimarudur (SC), Kumbakonam and Papanasam.

The electors in the Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

RK Bharathi Mohan of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the last 2014 Lok Sabha polls, RK Bharathi Mohan managed to get 513729 and decimated S Hyder Ali of the MAMAK who garnered 236679 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK has fielded S Asaimani from the Mayiladuturai seat. While the BSP has given the ticket to N Kalyana Sundaram, the DMK has nominated S Ramalingam from the Mayiladuturai constituency.

In a bid to further expand its presence in this southern state of India, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-powered BJP has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK and the PMK ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election.

It is to be noted that all the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.