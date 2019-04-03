Medak Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Medak is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

The seat, which previously was a Congress stronghold, has a historical significance as former prime minister Indira Gandhi won from Medak in the 1980 election and was holding the seat when she was assassinated in 1984. Medak has seven assembly segments namely Siddipet, Medak, Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak and Gajwel.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Medak Lok Sabha constituency:-

Telangana Lok Sabha Constituency: All You Need To Know

Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. However, bypoll was held in September 2016 after he took over as the CM in June that year.

In the bypoll, Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won by a margin of 3,61,277 votes. 5,71,800 votes were polled in favour of Reddy while Congress nominee V Sunitha Laxma Reddy bagged 210,523 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party's T Jayaprakash Reddy stood at the third spot with 1,86,334 votes.

The seat has been a stronghold of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi since 2004. In the 2009 election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Vijaya Shanthi won the seat by a narrow margin bagging 388839 votes as against Congress candidate Narendranath who secured 382762 votes. The vote share polled for the two candidates was 36.67 per cent in favour of TRS while 36.10 per cent in favour of Congress.

In Medak, 77.70 per cent or 1193548 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 13 contestants who were in the fray, 11 of them lost their deposits.

In 2019 election, the main contest is between Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Indian National Congress's Anil Kumar Gali and Bharatiya Janata Party's Madavaneni Raghunandan Rao.