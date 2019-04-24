Medinipur is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Voting for Lok Sabha election in West Bengal is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Medinipur parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Egra, Dantan, Keshiary (ST), Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Kharagpur and Medinipur.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress's Sandhya Roy had won the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 185128 votes. Sandhya Roy had bagged 581,860 votes as against Communist Party of India candidate Prabodh Panda who secured 395,194 votes.

In the 2009 election, Communist Party of India candidate Prabodh Panda had defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Dipak Kumar Ghosh by winning 506,021 votes. The Trinamool Congress candidate bagged the second spot with 445,004 votes.

In the 2014 election in Medinipur, 76.61 per cent or 1263095 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 10 contestants who were in the fray, 8 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Trinamool Congress has fielded Manas Ranjan Bhunia while Communist Party of India has named Biplab Bhatta. Among others in the fray are Sambhunath Chattapadhyay from Congress, Dilip Kumar Ghosh from Bharatiya Janata Party, Ramkrishna Sarkar Bahujan Samaj Party.