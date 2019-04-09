हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Meghalaya and Mizoram all set to vote in first phase on April 11

There are two Parliamentary constituencies in Meghalaya while Mizoram has one. 

Meghalaya and Mizoram all set to vote in first phase on April 11
File photo: PTI

Meghalaya goes to polls in the first phase of General Election 2019 and so does Mizoram. 

For two Parliamentary constituencies - Shillong and Tura - Meghalaya has nine candidates in the fray, including one woman. 3,167 polling stations have been set up across the state.

Total number of voters in the state are 18,92,716. These include 9,36,579 males and 9,56,137 females. 

In Mizoram, six candidates are in the fray for lone Lok Sabha seat, which has 1,175 polling stations and 15 special polling booths for Bru Refugees in Kanhmun at Mizoram-Tripura border.

Mizoram holds a unique feature among the parliamentary constituencies with 100 per cent voters having Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC).

The last date for filing of nominations was March 25. The scrutiny of nominations took place on March 26 while the last date for withdrawal was March 28.   

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Upset over Mayawati's remarks, Bhim Army to support Congress' Saharanpur candidate

Must Watch

PT6M13S

Naveen Patnaik holds roadshow in Odisha's Kalahandi district