Meghalaya and Mizoram all set to vote in first phase on April 11

Meghalaya goes to polls in the first phase of General Election 2019 and so does Mizoram.

For two Parliamentary constituencies - Shillong and Tura - Meghalaya has nine candidates in the fray, including one woman. 3,167 polling stations have been set up across the state.

Total number of voters in the state are 18,92,716. These include 9,36,579 males and 9,56,137 females.

In Mizoram, six candidates are in the fray for lone Lok Sabha seat, which has 1,175 polling stations and 15 special polling booths for Bru Refugees in Kanhmun at Mizoram-Tripura border.

Mizoram holds a unique feature among the parliamentary constituencies with 100 per cent voters having Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC).

The last date for filing of nominations was March 25. The scrutiny of nominations took place on March 26 while the last date for withdrawal was March 28.