Mehbooba Mufti courts controversy again, says Indo-Pak tensions to prevail till Lok Sabha election

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that tensions between India and Pakistan would continue till the Lok Sabha 2019 election process is completed. This is just the latest in a string of controversial remarks made by her in the recent past.

Mehbooba has been taking potshots at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government since BJP broke away from the PDP in the J&K government. She recently said that she sees no end to cross-border tensions till the crucial election process if completed in India. "Till the election is on, cross-border firing will continue, muscular policies would be shown in border areas of J&K and other places," she said in a clear dig at the Centre.

Mehbooba then unleashed a frontal attack on BJP and said that its leaders were repeatedly referring to the Balakot air strikes by the Indian Air Force for their own gains.

This is hardly the first time that Mehbooba has courted controversy for her remarks. She had previously protested against Centre's decision to ban Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, raised questions on IAF striking terror hubs in Pakistan and said Imran Khan deserves another chance despite the dastardly Pulwama attack.

And while Mehbooba may have implied through her latest remark that the BJP wants tension with Pakistan to prevail for electoral gains, her own party is eyeing electoral success and announced on Tuesday that it will contest in all six Lok Sabha seats in J&K. (Read report here)