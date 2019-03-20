हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

PDP to contest all six Lok Sabha seats in J&K: Mehbooba

Replying to a question on the death of a teacher in police custody in Kashmir, she said the incident was unfortunate.

PDP to contest all six Lok Sabha seats in J&amp;K: Mehbooba
File photo

Jammu: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday dismissed reports of an alliance with the Congress and said the party is preparing to contest all the six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are preparing to contest all the six seats," Mehbooba told reporters late Tuesday night.

Dismissing media reports of parleys with the Congress party on an alliance, she said, "We had no talks with Congress (on alliance). It is mere speculation. If they want to have an alliance with the NC, that is their internal matter".

Replying to a question on the death of a teacher in police custody in Kashmir, she said the incident was unfortunate.

"It will further take children towards violence and terror, as you all know what happened recently in Pulwama, where a youth attacked a CRPF vehicle and brought India and Pakistan to brink of war," Mufti said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said top industrialists run away with huge money when "Chowidar" kept watching.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019PDP
Next
Story

TDP releases names of candidates for 25 Lok Sabha, 175 Assembly seats

Must Watch

PT40M32S

Exclusive: In conversation with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar