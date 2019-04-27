Mehbooba Mufti slams PM Modi for remarks on abrogating Article 370 in J&K

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement on abrogating Article 370.

Addressing the media, she said that if PM Modi thinks that "Article 370 and 35A have done maximum damage to J&K, then why don't they leave Kashmir?"

Articles 370 and 35A provides special status and rights to Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP has said that if the party is voted to power again, they will withdraw Article 370 from the state.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba also talked about PDP’s former alliance with Congress and the National Conference (NC) and accused the parties of "weakening Article 370."

“When Ghulam Nabi Azad became the chief minister of the state, he allotted kanals of land to the Shrine Board. Did he not think of Article 370 at that time?” Mehbooba said.

The PDP president also launched a scathing attack on NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and said that he became the chief minister after signing the Accord in 1975 with the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. However, he did not think about Article 370.

She further added that for two years, when the PDP was in alliance with BJP, she fought to save the Articles and had made it clear if the Narendra Modi-led government tinkers with the special status, her party will withdraw their support.

Mehbooba is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Anantnag constituency, where the first phase of the three-phase voting was held on April 23.

The second phase of voting in Anantnag is scheduled for April 29 and the last phase on May 6.

Mehbooba Mufti is fighting against Ghulam Ahmed Mir of the Congress and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the NC among other candidates.