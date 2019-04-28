Mirzapur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. Mizrapur Lok Sabha Constituency was formed before 1952.

Mirzapur Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 79) has five Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Mirzapur parliamentary constituency are Chhanbey (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar and Marihan.

This constituency is not reserved for any category.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In Uttar Pradesh, the polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituencies on May 19.

Anupriya Singh Patel of Apna Dal was elected from this constituency in the 2014 polls.

Anupriya got 436536 votes in her favour and defeated her nearest BSP rival Samudra Bind who got 217457 votes.

Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel will again contest from this seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

She is pitted against INC candidate Lalitesh Pati Tripathi and SP candidate Rajendar S Bind.

Apna Dal, an ally of BJP, had won two seats in the 2014 polls, taking the total NDA tally in UP to 72.

The stakes are high for the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in the state, as the party had won 72 out of the total 80 seats here. In view of the newly formed SP-BSP alliance, BJP-led NDA faces a tough challenge in retaining all those seats it won in the 2014 polls.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.